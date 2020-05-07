Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2020) -Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG) (OTCQB: FLMZF) (the "Company" or "Aftermath Silver") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 7,500,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,500,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit sold consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half of one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable by the holder to acquire one Common Share for a period of 36 months from closing at a price of $0.25 per Common Share.

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a hold period and may not be traded until September 8, 2020, except as permitted by applicable securities legislation and the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds for business development activities, maintenance costs at the Challacollo and Cachinal, Silver-Gold projects in Chile and for general working capital.

About Aftermath Silver Ltd:

Aftermath Silver Ltd. is a Canadian junior exploration company engaged in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties with an emphasis on silver in Chile. The Company is focused on growth through the discovery and acquisition of quality projects in stable jurisdictions. Aftermath Silver continues to seek new opportunities to take advantage of the relatively low silver price.

Ralph Rushton
President & CEO

"Ralph Rushton"

Ralph Rushton

President & CEO

604-484-7855

