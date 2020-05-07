First GPTW award in Germany for any employer with 100 home workers

GPTW trust score places Teleperformance in Germany in top 5% of all employers in any industry

Teleperformance becomes first DE work-at-home employer 100 employees to earn certification

Employees scored trust level in Teleperformance at 133% of GPTW benchmark average

70% of Teleperformance employees worldwide work in recognized 'outstanding employer' locations

Safeguarding employment and the health safety of employees remain top priorities

Teleperformance, a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today its award-winning operations in Germany have been recognized with the first-ever Great Place to Work (GPTW) Award for any employer with more than 100 work-at-home employees in the country. Highlights of the 2020 GPTW work-at-home Germany award include exceeding the benchmark scoring averages for all evaluation criteria. The independent evaluation and employee rating scores place Teleperformance results in the top 5% of all employers in Germany in any industry.

The GPTW 2020 Germany work-at-home certification is both unique and particularly significant with the world currently engulfed in the Covid-19 pandemic which has caused significant worldwide employment challenges and disruptions.

Michel Schmidt, CEO, Teleperformance Germany added: "The satisfaction of our employees and the organizational culture are key for us at Teleperformance. We attach great importance to a working environment that fits perfectly with the life plan of our employees. The award to be a Great Place to Work certified company confirms that we are also an attractive employer for employees who prefers to work at home."

Yannis Tourcomanis, President CEMEA, Teleperformance commented: "We are thrilled that our work-at-home operations in Germany have been recognized as a Great Place To Work especially during this global challenging period. This is a unique opportunity because it emphasizes the high priority Teleperformance places in ensuring the Health and Safety of our staff and the continuity in serving our clients without interruption."

In addition to many current regional and global awards and certifications, twenty-one (21) separate Teleperformance country operations including Germany are currently recognized as top employers by third party evaluators: Albania, Argentina, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Germany, Greece, India, Kosovo, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Philippines, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and United Arab Emirates.

Peter Ryan, Principal Analyst, Ryan Strategic Advisory, observed: "As a global business analyst,I know Teleperformance management, capabilities and operations well across all world regions and markets. Its culture is relentlessly focused on two things; client results excellence and care of its people. Their conversion to a predominately global work-at-home delivery model within a matter of weeks is a historical industry accomplishment few other companies could achieve when measured by speed, scale and precision. This move not only benefits the company, employees and clients for Covid-19 considerations, but positions Teleperformance for success in future 'new normal' business realities."

Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Julien, said: "Last week, we announced that in just six weeks we were able to convert over 155,000 employees, i.e., over 66% of our operational workforce in our core business, to the work-at-home operational model. This is just part of our continuous efforts to protect the health, safety and welfare of our people while ensuring outstanding service delivery for our clients. The Group's first-ever work-at-home GPTW certification is based directly on unbiased third-party surveys by our own employees in Germany. This independently validated feedback and exceptionally high audit scores shows our approach to work at home has been effective and successful. At Teleperformance we care."

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 331,000 employees, based in 80 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process.This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2019, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,355 million (US$ 6 billion, based on €1 $1.12) and net profit of €400 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018 with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

