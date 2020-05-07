Request FREE Proposal for Comprehensive Insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent engagement- Pricing Analytics: Improving Profit Margins Amid The Covid-19 Crisis

The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig's commitment to helping its clients transform business processes using data and analytical insights. It also offers comprehensive insights into:

The role of pricing analytics in boosting profit marginality

The role of pricing analytics in devising pricing strategy

The impact of the ongoing crisis on the demand for frozen foods

According to Quantzig's pricing analytics experts, "The implementation of pricing analytics solutions often leads our clients to uncover "quick wins", or extra revenue and margin that can be generated over a short period of time by fixing the most obvious cases of price misalignment or leakages."

In a fast-paced life, consumers are exhibiting increasing preference for frozen food market products which comprise of deep frozen food products which can be stored and consumed over a long period of time. Other factors like boost in the buying power, changing food habits, and growing number of large retail chains have also accelerated the demand drive of the frozen food market. This exponential growth has prompted prominent frozen food companies to expand their product portfolio in the market. However, growth in this otherwise thriving frozen food market is not bereft of challenges. The client lacked a functional perspective of the diversifying frozen food market which was why they were unable to plan an optimized price strategy for their products. It caused the frozen food companies to suffer a setback in beating their competitor's price on a contract to supply to leading food retailers.

Pricing Analytics: Business Outcome

1: Identified key problem areas

2: Offered real-time updates on the product demand and purchase behavior of the customers

3: Helped in adopting a structured approach to brand campaigning which can facilitate significant cost-savings.

One of the important questions for business leaders in 2020 is how can the pricing lever be used to improve their ambitions of business outcome? Especially since a slightest boost in price can influence a company's bottom line and improve profitability significantly. But the most difficult task for companies is to utilize dynamic pricing data.

COVID-19 Resource Library:

