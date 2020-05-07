MGX Minerals Inc.: MGX Minerals Provides Clarification on Acquisition of Heino-Money Gold Deposit and Tillicum Claims

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2020 / MGX Minerals Inc. ("MGX" or the "Company") (CSE:XMG)(FKT:1MG)(OTC:MGXMF) is pleased to provide additional disclosure regarding its acquisition of the Heino-Money gold deposit and Tillicum claims. The Vendors, on a 50/50 basis, are 1240056 B.C. Ltd. and Gustafson Holdings Ltd and are non-related parties. The Company has entered an agreement to purchase a 100% interest in the Heino-Money gold deposit and Tillicum Claims (MINFILE 082FNW234 including Grizzley, Annie Flats, and Silver Queen occurrences, located approximately 12 kilometres east of Burton (110 km east of Kelowna), in the West Kootenay region of British Columbia. By issuing shares and cash totaling $5,000,000 CDN and completing a work program of $1,050,000 CDN over a three year term, MGX will acquire a 100% interest in the property with a Net Smelter Return to the Vendors of 5%, which may be bought back for $1,000,000 CDN. For further details see MGX Press Release dated May 7, 2020.

