Newly Updated for 2020 IDTechEx Report on Conductive Ink Market: Forecasts, Technologies, Players

BOSTON, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The conductive ink market never becomes static and stagnant. This is because the technology is inherently adaptable to diverse requirements, allowing it to meet the needs of new markets. It is also because the competitive dynamics in core applications remain difficult despite large and fast-growing volumes, pushing even the largest suppliers to seek nascent markets in search of diversification and higher margins.

There are many interesting emerging opportunities. Becoming successful however, is not straightforward especially since the supplier side is crowded and the base technological and supply capabilities relatively widely available. Furthermore, success is hard to achieve because the application diversity renders market segmentation, evaluation, prioritization, and development a challenge. This is especially the case as each market is characterised by its own unique dynamics, technical requirements, value propositions, and future prospects.

To differentiate and succeed in this market, material innovation and development is often necessary but not sufficient. By material innovation we mean a novel ink with changes at the filler and/or formulation level demonstrating a new feature or improving an existing figure of merit. Another essential perquisite is deep market understanding of new or emerging markets.

These are exciting times because multiple application frontiers are opening up. These are all sizable addressable opportunities in which technologies transitions are taking place as new technologies supersede old ones, or as completely new paradigms are created. Such times of changes are often critical, short-lived opportunities as markets open up to test new solutions. These transitions, therefore, represent opportunities for the conductive ink industry as a whole and also opportunities for pioneering players who can establish and entrench incumbency and reap long-term benefits as demand grows.

In the report "Conductive Ink Markets 2020-2030: Forecasts, Technologies, Players", global research firm IDTechEx examines all existing and emerging technologies. The list below shows all of the applications covered in this report. These applications span skin patches, 5G power amplifier and filters, EV power devices, large area sensors and heaters, package-level shielding, in-mold or textile-based electronics, flexible hybrid electronics, and many others. This report is the most well-established and comprehensive report based on more than eight years of research. The authors have had first-hand industry experience and the information herein is based on extensive primary research. Indeed, more than 150 interviews, 35 conferences and tradeshows, multiple projects, etc underpin the research.

