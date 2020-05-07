A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has partnered with several global companies across industries to help meet their strategic objectives and implement seamless route-to-market strategies through turnkey solutions. Their latest success story outlines the key business challenges faced by an online healthcare service provider and explains how the client leveraged market intelligence solution to combat these roadblocks. Request a free brochure to learn more about Infiniti's market intelligence solution.

"The global online healthcare services market is expected to witness positive growth through 2022," says a market research expert at Infiniti Research.

According to a new study by the healthcare market research experts at Infiniti Research, the global online healthcare services market is expected to witness positive growth through 2022 owing to the rising government initiatives to promote online healthcare services. Additionally, rising demand for remote monitoring services, penetration of smartphones and other mobile apps, and the rise in the number of health apps are some of the major factors propelling the growth of the online healthcare services market. However, as the world of healthcare is evolving, marketing is becoming more challenging than ever. To compete in today's customer-centric industry, online healthcare service providers are in the need to look to digital marketing solutions to enhance reach, personalize messaging, integrate channels, and drive patient engagement.

Business Challenges Faced: An online healthcare services provider in the US, that helps women with fertility issues, relied solely on standalone marketing and web applications to drive patient engagement. However, with an increasingly diverse customer base, the online healthcare service provider was finding it difficult to reach out to target customers with their traditional marketing techniques. They wanted to standardize marketing technologies, streamline communications, and enhance customer experience and retention. In addition, they wanted to expand into the digital marketing space. They chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering marketing solutions.

The Solution Offered: To help the online healthcare service provider tackle the above-mentioned challenges, a robust discussion guide was prepared in consultation with the client. The guide comprised of both qualitative and quantitative questions to gain insights about marketing initiatives from the top online healthcare service providers. Besides, an extensive database was generated by Infiniti Research team through secondary research.

As a part of the marketing services engagement, the experts selected smaller representative audiences and conducted demo campaigns across all the channels. By efficiently gauging the results, they helped the client to focus on creating campaigns that delivered the desired impact. The experts also helped the client to gather relevant insights into the HIPAA privacy rule and recommended solutions to customize goal-based-budget for marketing.

Infiniti's market intelligence solution helped an online healthcare service provider to:

Focus more into innovative marketing approaches, which helped them streamline communication and enhance customer experience

Attract 250+ new customers in six months

Integrate highly targeted online and offline tactics to engage with their patients

Save huge on their marketing budget

Achieve 20% increase in profits and 15X increase in leads

