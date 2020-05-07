Pro-Dex, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter And Nine-Month Results

IRVINE, CA, / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2020 / PRO-DEX, INC. (NasdaqCM:PDEX) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2020 third quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Company also filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.

Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

Net sales for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased $1.6 million, or 24%, to $8.5 million from $6.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, due primarily to the launch or our thoracic driver to one of our existing CMF driver customers. This product launch represents the expansion of our adoptive torque-limiting software algorithm into a surgical driver other than the maxocranial market.

Gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased $947,000, or 42%, to $3.2 million from $2.3 million for the same period in fiscal 2019.

Operating expenses (which include selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses) for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 increased $140,000 or 10% compared to the same period in fiscal 2019.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $1.2 million or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to $732,000, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the corresponding quarter in fiscal 2019.

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020

Net sales for the nine months ended March 31, 2019 increased $3.5 million, or 18%, to $23.7 million from $20.2 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2019, due primarily to increased repair revenues generated from our largest customer.

Gross profit for the nine months ended March 31, 2020 increased $1.6 million or 22% compared to the same period in fiscal 2019. The gross profit increase is directly related to our 18% increase in revenue and our ability to better absorb our fixed manufacturing costs.

Operating expenses (which include selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses) for the nine months ended March 31, 2020 increased 17% to $4.0 million from $3.4 million in the prior fiscal year's corresponding period.

Net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2020 was $3.6 million or $0.88 per diluted share compared to $3.3 million, or $0.75 per diluted share.

CEO Comments

"While we are pleased with our third quarter and year-to-date results, and the shipment of the thoracic driver, Pro-Dex's priorities, in response to COVID-19, are the health and safety of our employees, our communities, customers and suppliers," said the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer Richard L. ("Rick") Van Kirk. "While we cannot predict the total impact caused by the pandemic, we remain committed to our strategy to continue to provide excellent service to our existing customers and leverage our adaptive torque-limiting and other proprietary capabilities to expand our product portfolio."

R&D Projects

The amount spent on projects under development is summarized below (in thousands):

Three and Nine Months

ended March 31, 2020 Three and Nine Months

ended March 31, 2019 Market Launch Est Annual Revenue Total Research & Development costs: $ 620 $ 1,501 $ 603 $ 1,337 Products in development: Arthroscopic Shaver(1)

- 11 160 221 06/21 $ 600 ENT Shaver.

136 291 - - 01/21 $ 2,000 Arthroscopic Attachment - - 1 17 (2) $ 150 CMF Driver 60 106 - 3 06/20 $ 350 Sustaining & Other 424 1,093 442 1,096 Total. $ 620 $ 1,501 $ 603 $ 1,337 Customer CMF Driver (3) $ 121 $ 303 $ 63 $ 289 06/20 $ 2,500

(1) This project has been internally pushed back to focus on our new internal Pro-Dex branded ENT shaver.

(2) Internal development of this project is now complete, but we are looking for the most attractive sales channel.

(3) Costs incurred related to customer contracts are included in costs of sales and deferred costs and are not included in research and development costs.

As we previously discussed, in early fiscal 2019 we entered a development contract with a current significant customer to private-label our thoracic driver for their unique specifications. We shipped initial launch quantities of this product during the third quarter ended March 31, 2020.

About Pro-Dex, Inc.:

Pro-Dex, Inc. specializes in the design, development and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic and maxocranial facial markets. We have patented adoptive torque-limiting software and proprietary sealing solutions which appeal to our customers, primarily medical device distributors. Pro-Dex also manufactures and sells rotary air motors to a wide range of industries. Pro-Dex's products are found in hospitals and medical engineering labs around the world. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.pro-dex.com .

Statements herein concerning the Company's plans, growth and strategies may include 'forward-looking statements' within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments and future performance (including but not limited to uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic), as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those suggested as a result of various factors. Interested parties should refer to the disclosure concerning the operational and business concerns of the Company set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

PRO-DEX, INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share amounts)

March 31,

2020 June 30,

2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,378 $ 7,742 Investments 2,771 2,649 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $6 and $0 at March 31, 2020 and at June 30, 2019, respectively 4,170 4,100 Deferred costs 391 430 Inventory 8,643 6,239 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 225 623 Total current assets 20,578 21,783 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 2,732 2,726 Right of use asset, net 3,026 - Intangibles, net 138 129 Deferred income taxes, net 53 260 Investments 1,659 582 Other assets 42 40 Total assets $ 28,228 $ 25,520 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,912 $ 1,996 Accrued expenses 1,524 1,437 Deferred revenue 360 215 Note payable and capital lease obligations 642 622 Total current liabilities 4,438 4,270 Deferred rent - 146 Lease liability, net of current portion 2,857 - Income taxes payable 325 162 Notes and capital leases payable, net of current portion 3,449 3,934 Total non-current liabilities 6,631 4,242 Total liabilities 11,069 8,512 Shareholders' equity: Common shares; no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 3,837,490 and 4,039,491 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively 12,970 15,815 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,162 ) (549 ) Retained earnings 5,351 1,742 Total shareholders' equity 17,159 17,008 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 28,228 $ 25,520

PRO-DEX, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 8,508 $ 6,854 $ 23,710 $ 20,168 Cost of sales 5,298 4,591 14,855 12,930 Gross profit 3,210 2,263 8,855 7,238 Operating (income) expenses: Selling expenses 161 122 438 252 General and administrative expenses 725 641 2,052 1,838 Gain from disposal of equipment - - - (7 ) Research and development costs 620 603 1,501 1,337 Total operating expenses 1,506 1,366 3,991 3,420 Operating income 1,704 897 4,864 3,818 Interest expense (58 ) (67 ) (180 ) (156 ) Interest and other income 9 93 77 261 Gain on sale of investments - - - 356 Income from operations before income taxes 1,655 923 4,761 4,279 Income tax expense (442 ) (191 ) (1,194 ) (1,019 ) Net income $ 1,213 $ 732 $ 3,567 $ 3,260 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized income (loss) from marketable equity investments (1,262 ) 33 (613 ) (163 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ (49 ) $ 765 $ 2,954 $ 3,097 Basic net income per share: Net income $ 0.31 $ 0.18 $ 0.90 $ 0.77 Diluted net income per share: Net income $ 0.30 $ 0.17 $ 0.88 $ 0.75 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 3,871 4,143 3,944 4,224 Diluted 3,999 4,257 4,071 4,338 Common shares outstanding 3,837 4,136 3,837 4,136

PRO-DEX, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 3,567 $ 3,260 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 426 309 Amortization of loan fees 6 5 Gain from disposal of equipment - (7 ) Share-based compensation 93 28 Non-cash lease expense 31 - Gain on sale of investments - (356 ) Deferred income taxes 207 1,026 Bad debt expense (recovery) 6 (14 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and other current receivables (76 ) (773 ) Deferred costs 39 (235 ) Inventory (2,404 ) (412 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 396 (410 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (301 ) 353 Deferred revenue 145 169 Income taxes payable 163 142 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,298 3,085 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of investments (1,827 ) (2,562 ) Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements (422 ) (1,048 ) Proceeds from sale of investments - 1,905 Proceeds from dividend reclassification as return of principal 15 23 Proceeds from collection of notes receivable - 1,154 Proceeds from sale of equipment - 7 Increase in intangibles (19 ) (11 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,253 ) (532 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repurchases of common stock (2,977 ) (2,675 ) Proceeds from exercise of options and ESPP contributions 39 29 Payment of employee payroll taxes on net issuance of common stock - (101 ) Proceeds from Minnesota Bank & Trust long-term debt, net of fees - 4,940 Principal payments on notes payable and capital lease (471 ) (273 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (3,409 ) 1,920 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (3,364 ) 4,473 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 7,742 5,188 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 4,378 $ 9,661

