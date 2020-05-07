KushCo Holdings, Inc.: KushCo Holdings Sets May and June 2020 Financial Conference Schedule

CYPRESS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2020 / KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) ('KushCo' or the 'Company'), the premier provider of ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during May and June 2020:

Canaccord Genuity 2020 Cannabis Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Time: Presentation at 9:40 a.m. ET

Type: Virtual presentations and 1x1 meetings

Location: Virtual

Executives: Nick Kovacevich, Co-founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer and Stephen Christoffersen, Chief Financial Officer

Webcast: Link

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Type: Panels and 1x1 meetings

Location: Virtual

Executives: Nick Kovacevich and Stephen Christoffersen

KushCo will make available a presentation deck for each conference, which can be found on the Company's investor relations website, ir.kushco.com, at the start of each event.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation or receive additional information, please contact KushCo's investor relations at ir@kushco.com or 714-539-7653. To be added to the Company's email distribution list, please email ir@kushco.com with "KushCo" in the subject line.

About KushCo Holdings

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) (www.kushco.com) is the premier provider of ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries. KushCo Holdings' subsidiaries and brands provide product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving its diverse customer base.

Founded in 2010, KushCo Holdings has now sold more than 1 billion units to growers, processors and producers across North America, South America, and Europe.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Fox News, Yahoo Finance, Cheddar, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, and Entrepreneur, Inc Magazine. While KushCo Holdings provides products and solutions to customers in the cannabis and CBD industries, it has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC.

For more information, visit www.kushco.com or call (888) 920-5874.

KushCo Holdings Contact

Investor Contact:

Najim Mostamand, CFA

Director of Investor Relations

714-539-7653

ir@kushco.com

SOURCE: KushCo Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/588911/KushCo-Holdings-Sets-May-and-June-2020-Financial-Conference-Schedule