A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has partnered with several global companies across industries to help meet their strategic objectives and implement seamless route-to-market strategies through turnkey solutions. Their latest success story outlines the key business challenges faced by a healthcare company and explains how the client leveraged market entry research solution to combat these roadblocks. Request a free brochure to learn more about Infiniti's market entry research solution.

"With continually changing healthcare market environment and policies, healthcare companies are facing challenges in establishing their market presence in a new market," says a market research expert at Infiniti Research.

Recent studies show that more than half of the healthcare companies have failed while trying to enter a new market. With this, it is becoming imperative for healthcare companies to formulate efficient market entry strategies to make their expansion smoother. To achieve this, companies are partnering with firms like Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in formulating market entry strategies. Infiniti's market entry strategies have helped various global giants to successfully establish their market presence in new geographies and achieve maximum market share.

Business Challenges Faced: The client is a healthcare company based out of Central United Kingdom. As the UK healthcare market was highly saturated, the client decided to expand their business operations across Germany and Belgium. Before entering the new market, the client wanted to analyze the opportunities and challenges in these regions. Also, they wanted to understand the size of the market and growth potentials, identify the right business partners to support their operations, and select the right entry mode to enter the new market. Furthermore, with Infiniti's market entry strategies, they wanted to evaluate the market entry barriers and take appropriate measures to establish a foothold in the new market.

The Solution Offered: To help the client formulate a market entry strategy, the experts at Infiniti Research followed a three-phased approach. The experts conducted a thorough assessment of the market landscape to understand the market size and opportunities in Ireland and Germany. The experts also analyzed factors such as what's driving growth in the market, competitors' market share, and the regulatory environment.

Infiniti's market entry research solution helped the healthcare company to:

Identify the right business partners to support their operations in the new region

Understand the market entry modes opted by other major players in the healthcare industry

Identify suitable pathways for entering the new market

Exceed their revenue expectation and achieve millions of dollars in savings

