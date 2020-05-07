Anzeige
WKN: 904604 ISIN: CA3359341052 Ticker-Symbol: IZ1 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2020 | 22:29
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: First Quantum Minerals Announces Voting Results For the Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX:FM) announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of First Quantum. In total, 505,436,164 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 73.32% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual and Special Meeting on May 7, 2020 are set out below. The below results have also been filed on www.SEDAR.com (http://www.sedar.com/).

NAMENUMBER OF SHARES% OF VOTES CAST
FORWITHHELDFORWITHHELD
Philip K.R Pascall427,755,03673,283,39385.37%14.63%
G. Clive Newall428,594,25072,444,17985.54%14.46%
Kathleen Hogenson497,157,6203,880,80999.23%0.77%
Peter St. George420,935,64180,102,78884.01%15.99%
Andrew Adams423,195,77677,842,65384.46%15.54%
Robert Harding433,787,13467,251,29586.58%13.42%
Simon Scott497,788,2023,250,22799.35%0.65%
Joanne Warner499,531,3561,507,07399.70%0.30%

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com (http://www.first-quantum.com).

North American contact: Lisa Doddridge, Director, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577

United Kingdom contact: Clive Newall, President
Tel: +44 7802 721663 Fax: +44 140 327 3494
E-Mail: info@fqml.com (mailto:info@fqml.com)


