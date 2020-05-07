Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Exklusiv-Interview: Ist das der Beginn einer weiteren großen Erfolgsstory?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ANS2 ISIN: BMG475671050 Ticker-Symbol: 0M3 
Tradegate
07.05.20
18:34 Uhr
62,00 Euro
+1,50
+2,48 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
IHS MARKIT LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IHS MARKIT LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
61,0061,5022:31
61,0061,5022:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IHS MARKIT
IHS MARKIT LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IHS MARKIT LTD62,00+2,48 %