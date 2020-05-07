Request FREE Proposal for Comprehensive Insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent engagement- Marketing Mix Optimization: Enhance ROI Amid The Covid-19 Crisis

The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig's commitment to helping its clients transform business processes using data and analytical insights. It also offers comprehensive insights into:

The role of marketing mix optimization in enhancing ROI

The role of marketing mix optimization in identifying sales drivers

According to Quantzig's marketing mix optimization experts, "The conventional methods of measuring campaign performance are expensive and time-consuming. Marketing professionals can gain data-driven insights to deliver profitable results by using marketing mix modeling."

Despite the current economic uncertainty, leading companies in the banking sector are looking beyond compliance to optimize their businesses and improve financial performance. In this relatively competitive environment, banking companies need to profile strategic priorities to manage reputation risk and include conduct as a part of their business strategy. With the growing need to improve profit margins and drive innovations, leading companies in the banking sector are facing the need for solutions such as marketing mix optimization. In the banking sector, firms are leveraging the use of marketing mix optimization to spur profitability and optimize their marketing channels to deal with regulatory and market pressures. Moreover, with the altering consumer preferences, banks need to think and operate efficiently to drive improvements in the performance. A leading client in the banking sector was facing challenges allocating the future spend for enhancing market attractiveness. The client wanted to better align themselves with the business planning process and increase sales, profit, and shareholder value. Moreover, the client wanted to leverage the use of a marketing mix optimization solution to measure the impact of advertising on the overall sales revenue.

Sales Force Analytics: Business Outcome

1: Increased ROI

2: Improved marketing channels efficiency

3: Improved overall business performance

The marketing mix modeling technique provides companies with a 360-degree perspective of marketing effectiveness and also helps them to calculate the marketing ROI. The technique analyzes in detail the external as well as internal factors that affect the offline and online media channels.

