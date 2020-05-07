Algorithmic Trading by Jubilee Ace Enables Greater Access to Portfolio Growth

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2020 / Jubilee Ace, a technology company specializing in algorithmic trading, is empowering cryptocurrency investors and traders with a novel approach to growing their portfolios amidst economic uncertainty brought about by the recession. Ace Quantum Universal Arbitrage (A.Q.U.A) is a cutting-edge data consolidation system that extracts live data from exchanges and runs these through Jubilee Ace's algorithm for automatically executing trades. A.Q.U.A is a 100% automated trading system that operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

A.Q.U.A runs on cryptocurrency exchanges, and Jubilee Ace plans to support the Commodities and Sports markets for arbitraging within the year. With A.Q.U.A, traders can leverage their digital assets by arbitraging on live exchanges through API access. Utilizing AI data analysis and automatic trade execution to leverage triangular arbitrage, A.Q.U.A provides a 99% arbitrage success rate.

Jubilee Ace provides a software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model, which enables higher accessibility to algorithmic trading without the need for traders to deploy specialized equipment and software to conduct trades.

Arbitrage has been a strategy utilized by investors and traders in growing their portfolios by leveraging price asymmetries and inefficiencies across different exchanges or markets. As a method of trading, it requires a high level of expertise, experience, and involvement, thus making it inaccessible for most. Technology is changing this, by providing platforms that make it accessible to traders by utilizing artificial intelligence, algorithmic trading, and lightning-fast transactions in successfully executing arbitrage for portfolio growth.

Automated arbitrage also benefits cryptocurrency exchanges by increasing liquidity through increased trading volume. Arbitrage also works toward eventually closing these pricing gaps between the exchanges, encouraging arbitrageurs to continue looking for new arbitrage opportunities across different markets or asset pairs.

"Arbitrage is a trading method wherein you only enter the trade knowing the ending result which is profits," says Tony Jackson, Chief Executive Officer at Jubilee Ace. "Jubilee Ace also helps exchanges in two ways - firstly, by increasing the liquidity by trading actively on their exchanges, and secondly, by closing these pricing gaps between the exchanges. They get their trading fees, we get our spreads, our users earn profits."

Jubilee Ace's A.Q.U.A platform is monitored, maintained, and serviced by a team of professionals and onsite engineers. A.Q.U.A has an extremely strict "wager refusal" procedure where absolutely no trades will be placed if the module is detected to be faulty. It is a low-risk and high-performance system that gathers data from as many exchanges and formulates the best arbitrage combinations.

About Jubilee Ace

Founded in the British Virgin Islands in 2018 with a paid-up capital of US$50 million, Jubilee Ace is an advanced data analysis company that specializes in multi-sector arbitrage opportunities on a global scale. The company started with traditional commodities trading arbitrage on exchanges before venturing into sports and cryptocurrency arbitraging. The company extracts and refines data, transforming these into monetizable strategies and actionable market decisions.

Jubilee Ace utilizes several real-time technologies that provide both new and experienced traders a fresh perspective on growing their portfolios through low-risk investments across various sectors. A strong focus on data and technology advancement enables portfolio clients to be assured their finances are in capable hands.

Media contact:

Mansion Greenwood

media@jubileeace.com

SOURCE: Jubilee Ace

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/588965/Algorithmic-Trading-by-Jubilee-Ace-Enables-Greater-Access-to-Portfolio-Growth