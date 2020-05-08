DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2020-05-08 / 03:16 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): May 1, 2020
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Box 3077, North Canton, Ohio 44720-8077 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (330) 490-4000 Not Applicable Former name or former address, if changed since last report Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions: - Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) - Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) - Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) - Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: *Name of each exchan ge on which *Title of each *Trading regist class* Symbol* ered* *New York Stock *Common shares, $1.25 par value per Exchan share* *DBD* ge* Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ? If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ? *Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.* (e) _Adoption of an Amendment to the 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan_ On May 1, 2020 the shareholders of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the 'Company') approved an amendment to the Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan (the '2017 Plan') at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the 'Annual Meeting'). The Company's Board of Directors (the 'Board') previously adopted the amendment to the 2017 Plan based on the recommendation of the Compensation Committee (the 'Committee') and subject to the approval of the shareholders at the Annual Meeting. This amendment authorizes an additional 1,910,000 common shares for issuance under the 2017 Plan. The amended 2017 Plan is described in more detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed March 10, 2020. The foregoing description, and the summary contained in the Company's 2020 Proxy Statement, are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of the 2017 Plan, as amended, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Form 8-K. *Item 5.07.* *Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.* At the Company's Annual Meeting held on May 1, 2020, the Company's shareholders: (1) elected each of the Board's eleven (11) nominees for director to serve one-year terms or until the election and qualification of a successor; (2) ratified the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year 2020; (3) approved, on an advisory basis, our named executive officer compensation; and (4) approved an amendment to the 2017 Plan. These proposals are described in more detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed March 10, 2020. Set forth below are the final voting results for each proposal: _Proposal No. 1: Election of eleven (11) directors:_ *Broker *For* *Against* *Abstain* Non-Vote* Arthur 57,33 F. Anton 58,116,077 1,089,608 2 9,321,407 Bruce H. 57,96 Besanko 58,266,757 938,299 1 9,321,407 Reynolds 61,51 C. Bish 57,996,382 1,205,120 5 9,321,407 Ellen M. 52,97 Costello 58,178,742 1,031,305 0 9,321,407 Phillip 48,75 R. Cox 57,282,884 1,931,380 3 9,321,407 Dr. Alexande r 56,30 Dibelius 58,166,556 1,040,155 6 9,321,407 Matthew 61,60 Goldfarb 58,176,654 1,024,763 0 9,321,407 Gary G. Greenfie 57,60 ld 58,206,276 999,138 3 9,321,407 Gerrard B. 51,80 Schmid 58,197,828 1,013,389 0 9,321,407 Kent M. 58,75 Stahl 58,024,283 1,179,975 9 9,321,407 Lauren C. 58,93 States 58,492,103 711,976 8 9,321,407 Patrick J. Lysobey 776 0 0 0 _Proposal No. 2: Ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year 2020:_ *For* *Against* *Abstain* 112 67,555,7 ,10 91 917,301 8 _Proposal No. 3: Approve, on an advisory basis, our named executive officer compensation:_ *Broker Non-Vot *For* *Against* *Abstain* es* 234 51,951,0 ,73 9,321 25 7,078,034 4 ,407 _Proposal 4: Approve an amendment to the Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan:_ *Broker Non-Vot *For* *Against* *Abstain* es* 198 53,119,6 ,79 9,321 98 5,945,296 9 ,407 *Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.* (d) Exhibits . *Exhibit Number* *Description* Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive 10.1 Plan, as amended May 1, 2020. *SIGNATURES* Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated May 7, 2020 By: _/s/ Jonathan B. Leiken_ Name: Jonathan B. Leiken Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Title: Secretary *EX 10.1* *DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED* *2017 EQUITY AND PERFORMANCE INCENTIVE PLAN* *AMENDED MAY 1, 2020* ARTICLE I ESTABLISHMENT AND PURPOSE 1.1 Purpose. The purpose of this Equity and Performance Incentive Plan (this 'Plan') is to attract and retain directors, officers and employees for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the 'Company') and its Subsidiaries and to provide to such persons incentives and rewards for performance. 1.2 Participation. Persons eligible to participate in this Plan include Employees and Directors. Subject to the provisions of this Plan, the Committee may from time to time select those Employees and Directors to whom Awards shall be granted and shall determine the nature and amount of those Awards. No Employee or Director shall have the right to be granted an Award.

