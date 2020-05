DJ DGAP-CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2020-05-08 / 03:16 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *UNITED STATES* *SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION* *WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549* *FORM 8-K* *CURRENT REPORT* *Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934* *Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): *May 1, 2020 *Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated* (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) =----------------------------------------------------- Ohio 1-4879 34-0183970 (State or other jurisdicti (I.R.S. on (Commission Employer of incorporat Identification ion) File Number) No.) 5995 Mayfair Road, P.O. Box 3077, North Canton, Ohio 44720-8077 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (330) 490-4000 Not Applicable Former name or former address, if changed since last report Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions: - Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) - Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) - Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) - Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: *Name of each exchan ge on which *Title of each *Trading regist class* Symbol* ered* *New York Stock *Common shares, $1.25 par value per Exchan share* *DBD* ge* Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ? If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ? *Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.* (e) _Adoption of an Amendment to the 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan_ On May 1, 2020 the shareholders of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the 'Company') approved an amendment to the Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan (the '2017 Plan') at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the 'Annual Meeting'). The Company's Board of Directors (the 'Board') previously adopted the amendment to the 2017 Plan based on the recommendation of the Compensation Committee (the 'Committee') and subject to the approval of the shareholders at the Annual Meeting. This amendment authorizes an additional 1,910,000 common shares for issuance under the 2017 Plan. The amended 2017 Plan is described in more detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed March 10, 2020. The foregoing description, and the summary contained in the Company's 2020 Proxy Statement, are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of the 2017 Plan, as amended, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Form 8-K. *Item 5.07.* *Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.* At the Company's Annual Meeting held on May 1, 2020, the Company's shareholders: (1) elected each of the Board's eleven (11) nominees for director to serve one-year terms or until the election and qualification of a successor; (2) ratified the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year 2020; (3) approved, on an advisory basis, our named executive officer compensation; and (4) approved an amendment to the 2017 Plan. These proposals are described in more detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed March 10, 2020. Set forth below are the final voting results for each proposal: _Proposal No. 1: Election of eleven (11) directors:_ *Broker *For* *Against* *Abstain* Non-Vote* Arthur 57,33 F. Anton 58,116,077 1,089,608 2 9,321,407 Bruce H. 57,96 Besanko 58,266,757 938,299 1 9,321,407 Reynolds 61,51 C. Bish 57,996,382 1,205,120 5 9,321,407 Ellen M. 52,97 Costello 58,178,742 1,031,305 0 9,321,407 Phillip 48,75 R. Cox 57,282,884 1,931,380 3 9,321,407 Dr. Alexande r 56,30 Dibelius 58,166,556 1,040,155 6 9,321,407 Matthew 61,60 Goldfarb 58,176,654 1,024,763 0 9,321,407 Gary G. Greenfie 57,60 ld 58,206,276 999,138 3 9,321,407 Gerrard B. 51,80 Schmid 58,197,828 1,013,389 0 9,321,407 Kent M. 58,75 Stahl 58,024,283 1,179,975 9 9,321,407 Lauren C. 58,93 States 58,492,103 711,976 8 9,321,407 Patrick J. Lysobey 776 0 0 0 _Proposal No. 2: Ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year 2020:_ *For* *Against* *Abstain* 112 67,555,7 ,10 91 917,301 8 _Proposal No. 3: Approve, on an advisory basis, our named executive officer compensation:_ *Broker Non-Vot *For* *Against* *Abstain* es* 234 51,951,0 ,73 9,321 25 7,078,034 4 ,407 _Proposal 4: Approve an amendment to the Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan:_ *Broker Non-Vot *For* *Against* *Abstain* es* 198 53,119,6 ,79 9,321 98 5,945,296 9 ,407 *Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.* (d) Exhibits . *Exhibit Number* *Description* Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive 10.1 Plan, as amended May 1, 2020. *SIGNATURES* Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated May 7, 2020 By: _/s/ Jonathan B. Leiken_ Name: Jonathan B. Leiken Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Title: Secretary *EX 10.1* *DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED* *2017 EQUITY AND PERFORMANCE INCENTIVE PLAN* *AMENDED MAY 1, 2020* ARTICLE I ESTABLISHMENT AND PURPOSE 1.1 Purpose. The purpose of this Equity and Performance Incentive Plan (this 'Plan') is to attract and retain directors, officers and employees for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the 'Company') and its Subsidiaries and to provide to such persons incentives and rewards for performance. 1.2 Participation. Persons eligible to participate in this Plan include Employees and Directors. Subject to the provisions of this Plan, the Committee may from time to time select those Employees and Directors to whom Awards shall be granted and shall determine the nature and amount of those Awards. No Employee or Director shall have the right to be granted an Award.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2020 21:16 ET (01:16 GMT)

1.3 Duration of the Plan. This Plan shall become effective on the date that it is approved by the Company's shareholders (the 'Effective Date') and shall remain in effect, subject to the right of the Board to terminate this Plan at any time pursuant to Section 15.1, until all Shares subject to it have been purchased or acquired. However, in no event shall any Award be granted under this Plan on or after the tenth (10th) anniversary of the Effective Date. ARTICLE II DEFINITIONS As used in this Plan, 2.1 'Annual Meeting' means the annual meeting of shareholders of the Company. 2.2 'Award' means any right granted under this Plan, including an Option, a Stock Appreciation Right, a Restricted Share award, a Restricted Stock Unit award, a Performance Share or a Performance Unit award, or an Other Share-Based award. 2.3 'Award Agreement' means an agreement, certificate, resolution or other type or form of writing or other evidence approved by the Committee which sets forth the terms and conditions of an individual Award granted under this Plan which may, in the discretion of the Company, be transmitted electronically to the Participant. Each Award Agreement shall be subject to the terms and conditions of this Plan. 2.4 'Board' means the Board of Directors of the Company. 2.5 'Business Combination' has the meaning provided in Section 2.6(c) of this Plan. 2.6 'Change in Control' means the occurrence of any of the following: (a) The acquisition by any individual, entity or group (within the meaning of Section 13(d)(3) or 14(d)(2) of the Exchange Act) (a 'Person') of beneficial ownership (within the meaning of Rule 13d-3 promulgated under the Exchange Act) of thirty percent (30%) or more of either: (A) the then-outstanding shares of common stock of the Company (the 'Company Common Stock') or (B) the combined voting power of the then-outstanding voting securities of the Company entitled to vote generally in the election of Directors ('Voting Stock'); provided, however, that for purposes of this subsection (a), the following acquisitions shall not constitute a Change in Control: (1) any acquisition directly from the Company, (2) any acquisition by the Company, (3) any acquisition by any employee benefit plan (or related trust) sponsored or maintained by the Company or any Subsidiary, or (4) any acquisition by any Person pursuant to a transaction which complies with clauses (A), (B) and (C) of subsection (c) of this Section 2.6; or (b) Individuals who, as of the date hereof, constitute the Board (as modified by this subsection (b), the 'Incumbent Board'), cease for any reason (other than death or disability) to constitute at least a majority of the Board; provided, however, that any individual becoming a Director subsequent to the date hereof whose election, or nomination for election by the Company's shareholders, was approved by a vote of at least a majority of the Directors then comprising the Incumbent Board (either by a specific vote or by approval of the proxy statement of the Company in which such person is named as a nominee for Director, without objection to such nomination) shall be considered as though such individual were a member of the Incumbent Board, but excluding, for this purpose, any such individual whose initial assumption of office occurs as a result of an actual or threatened election contest with respect to the election or removal of Directors or other actual or threatened solicitation of proxies or consents by or on behalf of a Person other than the Board; or (c) Consummation of a reorganization, merger or consolidation or sale or other disposition of all or substantially all of the assets of the Company (a 'Business Combination'), in each case, unless, following such Business Combination, (A) all or substantially all of the individuals and entities who were the beneficial owners, respectively, of the Company Common Stock and Voting Stock immediately prior to such Business Combination beneficially own, directly or indirectly, more than fifty percent (50%) of, respectively, the then-outstanding shares of common stock and the combined voting power of the then-outstanding voting securities entitled to vote generally in the election of directors, as the case may be, of the entity resulting from such Business Combination (including, without limitation, an entity which as a result of such transaction owns the Company or all or substantially *EX 10.1* all of the Company's assets either directly or through one or more subsidiaries) in substantially the same proportions relative to each other as their ownership, immediately prior to such Business Combination, of the Company Common Stock and Voting Stock, as the case may be, (B) no Person (excluding any entity resulting from such Business Combination or any employee benefit plan (or related trust) sponsored or maintained by the Company or such entity resulting from such Business Combination) beneficially owns, directly or indirectly, thirty percent (30%) or more of, respectively, the then-outstanding shares of common stock of the entity resulting from such Business Combination, or the combined voting power of the then-outstanding voting securities of such corporation except to the extent that such ownership existed prior to the Business Combination and (C) at least a majority of the members of the board of directors of the corporation resulting from such Business Combination were members of the Incumbent Board at the time of the execution of the initial agreement, or of the action of the Board providing for such Business Combination; or (d) Approval by the shareholders of the Company of a complete liquidation or dissolution of the Company. A 'Change in Control' will be deemed to occur (i) with respect to a Change in Control pursuant to subsection (a) above, on the date that any Person becomes the beneficial owner of thirty percent (30%) or more of either the Company Common Stock or Voting Stock, (ii) with respect to a Change in Control pursuant to subsection (b) above, on the date the members of the Incumbent Board first cease for any reason (other than death or disability) to constitute at least a majority of the Board, (iii) with respect to a Change in Control pursuant to subsection (c) above, on the date the applicable transaction closes and (iv) with respect to a Change in Control pursuant to subsection (d) above, on the date of the shareholder approval. Notwithstanding the foregoing provisions, a 'Change in Control' shall not be deemed to have occurred for purposes of this Plan solely because of a change in control of any Subsidiary by which the Participant may be employed. 2.7 'Code' means the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended from time to time. 2.8 'Committee' has the meaning provided in Section 14.1 of this Plan. 2.9 'Common Shares' means shares of common stock, $1.25 par value per share, of the Company or any security into which such Common Shares may be changed by reason of any transaction or event of the type referred to in Article XI of this Plan. 2.10 'Company Common Stock' has the meaning provided in Section 2.6(a) of this Plan. 2.11 'Date of Grant' means the date on which the Committee adopts a resolution, or takes other appropriate action, expressly granting an Award to a Participant that specifies the key terms and conditions of the Award or, if a later date is set forth in such resolution, then such later date as is set forth therein. 2.12 'Designated Subsidiary ' means a Subsidiary that is (i) not a corporation or (ii) a corporation in which at the time the Company owns or controls, directly or indirectly, less than eighty percent (80%) of the total combined voting power represented by all classes of stock issued by such corporation. 2.13 'Detrimental Activity' means any of the following: (a) Engaging in any activity, as an employee, principal, agent or consultant for another entity, and in a capacity, that directly competes with the Company or any Subsidiary in any actual product, service, or business activity (or in any product, service, or business activity which was under active development while the Participant was employed by the Company if such development is being actively pursued by the Company during the one (1) year period following the termination of the Participant's employment by the Company or a Subsidiary) for which the Participant has had any direct responsibility and direct involvement during the last two (2) years of his or her employment with the Company or a Subsidiary, in any territory in which the Company or a Subsidiary manufactures, sells, markets, services, or installs such product or service or engages in such business activity. (b) Soliciting any Employee to terminate his or her employment with the Company or a Subsidiary. (c) The disclosure to anyone outside of the Company or a Subsidiary, or the use in other than the Company or a Subsidiary's business, without prior written authorization from the Company, of any confidential, proprietary or trade secret information or material relating to the business of the Company and its Subsidiaries, acquired by the Participant during his or her employment with the Company or its Subsidiaries or while acting as a consultant for the Company or its Subsidiaries thereafter; provided, however, that nothing in this Plan limits a Participant's ability to file a charge or complaint or to communicate, including by providing documents or other information without notice to the Company, with the Securities and Exchange Commission or any other governmental agency or commission ('Government Agency') or limits a Participant's right to receive an award for information provided to any Government Agency. (d) The failure or refusal to disclose promptly and to assign to the Company upon request all right, title and interest in any invention or idea, patentable or not, made or conceived by the Participant during the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2020 21:16 ET (01:16 GMT)