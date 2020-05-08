Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2020) - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), Canada's most innovative cannabis extractor, announced today that it will be conducting a non-brokered private placement of units (the "Units") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering"), subject to the over-allotment option described below.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price per Warrant Share of $0.50 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Provided that the Common Shares trade above $0.70 per share for 10 consecutive trading days, then the expiry date of the Warrants will be automatically accelerated to the date that is 30 days after the date the Company provides notice by press release to the holders of the Warrants.

The Units to be issued under the financing will be subject to a four month hold period. There is no minimum offering amount. The Company may close the Offering in one or more tranches. The Company may pay commissions or finder fees on the amount raised through the Offering. The Offering is subject to an over-allotment option, at the discretion of the Company, under which the Company may issue additional Units for additional gross proceeds of up to 100% of the gross proceeds of the Offering described above. The terms of the financing are subject to applicable securities laws and regulatory approval. Additional details regarding the Offering can be found in the Form 9 filed in accordance with the rules of the Canadian Securities Exchange, a copy of which is accessible at www.thecse.com under the Company's profile.

"Following our recently announced commercial contracts and the growing market opportunities with additional cannabis product manufacturing coming on line, we feel this is the right time to provide our Company with additional growth working capital to pursue these accretive opportunities," says Nextleaf CFO Charles Ackerman. "As we move towards the outdoor cannabis harvest this fall, our goal is to have our cannabis oil refinery at 100% utilization. This capital will help us move toward that goal, and most importantly - profitability," continued Ackerman.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to fund operating expenses related to its recently announced extraction contracts and for general working capital.

About Nextleaf

OILS is Canada's most innovative cannabis extractor, developing technology for extracting and distilling THC and CBD oils. Nextleaf's industrial-scale extraction plant in Greater Vancouver, BC has a design capacity to process 600 kg per day of dried cannabis biomass into refined oils. The Company owns a portfolio of over 20 issued patents and 60 pending patents for the extraction, purification, and formulation of cannabinoids. Nextleaf Solutions commercializes its patent portfolio through IP licensing, and supplying THC and CBD oils through Nextleaf Labs, a Health Canada licensed standard processor.

Nextleaf Solutions trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



www.nextleafsolutions.com



