Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent engagement- Big Data: Improves Operational Efficiency Amid The Covid-19 Crisis

The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig's commitment to helping its clients transform business processes using data and analytical insights. It also offers comprehensive insights into:

The role of big data in improving operational efficiency

The role of big data in enhancing on-time delivery

According to Quantzig's big data experts, "Big data solutions help distinguish customer sentiment about products and services of an organization and gain a deeper, visual understanding of the multichannel customer journey and then act on these insights to improve customer experience."

The client is one of the top chemical companies in the U.S. The company produces chemical substitutes for 300,000+ customers across five major segments that include agricultural solutions, performance products, chemicals, oil and gas, and functional materials. The company also constructs chemical substitutes for the petrochemical, gas manufacturing and pharmaceutical industries. In this case the client wanted to leverage big data solutions, to offer personalized services and develop a personalized offering to suit the needs of their customers. Leveraging big data analytics solutions would help the client better understand their customers' behavior.

Sales Force Analytics: Business Outcome

1: Enhance operational efficiency

2: Identified potential bottlenecks

3: Analyzed customers' buying patterns

4: Drive profits

Businesses are focusing more on agility and innovation rather than stability and using big data technologies to help companies achieve that in no time. Big data solutions have not only allowed firms to stay updated with the changing dynamics and helped them predict the future trends, giving them a competitive advantage.

