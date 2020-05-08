Wirecard Cooperates With PINAR Water&Beverages, Leading Turkish Bottled Water Brand, for Digital Payments and Contactless Delivery

- Wirecard collaboration helps PINAR Water&Beverages become a fully on-demand, one-tap mobile water delivery service throughout Turkey

- Contactless payments provide customers with confidence, and help to reduce health risk during COVID-19 and beyond

ASCHHEIM, Germany, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, is cooperating with PINAR Water&Beverages, Turkey's first bottled water brand, to enable contactless digital payments via a mobile platform where users can order drinkable water and other beverages such as carbonated soft drinks, lemonade and mineral water variants. The collaboration means PINAR Water&Beverages can offer its customers throughout Turkey an improved customer experience with in-app payments and a safer, more convenient solution during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, by removing the need for cash payments.

In Turkey, it is commonplace for consumers to order water or other beverages by telephone and pay for the delivery at their doorstep, with cash. This presents logistical challenges for vendors and an inconvenience for customers. PINAR Water&Beverages, which is part of Yasar Holding, is disrupting the industry with its digital payment offering. Through the mobile app, customers can compare prices and pay for delivered bottled water and beverages orders up front.

"By integrating Wirecard's payment solutions, we're revolutionizing this industry further," said Koral Kalpaklioglu, Director of Operations at PINAR Water&Beverages. "Customers can now book delivery slots that are convenient for them and make payments directly through the app. Water is of course a human necessity and therefore these are recurring payments. So, it's a big help that customers can store their payment information securely in our app to facilitate fast, one-click payments," he added.

"The cooperation between Wirecard and PINAR Water&Beverages is a prime example of digital payments being used for social good. By offering contactless payments, the value of PINAR Water&Beverages' mobile application is enhanced, bringing the company closer still to its customers. The value to the consumer is clear, but we also expect to see a significant increase in consumer engagement and company efficiencies at PINAR Water&Beverages as a result of this cooperation. These include reduced administration, less time on the telephone, improved logistics, more effective marketing, better customer satisfaction and, ultimately, more sales," said Burhan Eliacik, General Manager Turkey at Wirecard.

While the contactless payment solution is proving particularly popular during the COVID-19 pandemic because it removes the need for consumers to pay the delivery person in cash, this solution can also be implemented for the long-term, eliminating the need for cash payments altogether.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment and risk, retail and transaction banking, loyalty and couponing, data analytics and conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, POS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Find out more at www.wirecard.com.

About PINAR Waters&Beverages Company:

PINAR Waters&Beverages Company introduced packaged bottled natural spring water to Turkish consumers via its facility founded in 1984, and is pioneering the sector as a leading company with high standards in all areas of business processes. Pinar Waters became PINAR Water&Beverages Company in 2019 with its extended portfolio including mineral water, carbonated soft drinks, lemonades and functional beverages. PINAR Water&Beverages is one of the well-established firms with a 100% Turkish capital in the market and continues its work with its strategic, consumer-oriented, sustainable and innovative approach. PINAR Waters&Beverages Company, having a hygienic environment far above sector standards, is performing physical, chemical and microbiological tests on water and beverages in each phase of production from the spring to filling phase to having it ready for consumption. Find out more at: https://www.pinarsu.com.tr.

