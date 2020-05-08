Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Exklusiv-Interview: Ist das der Beginn einer weiteren großen Erfolgsstory?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 634727 ISIN: NO0006390301 Ticker-Symbol: SJI 
Frankfurt
08.05.20
08:04 Uhr
6,620 Euro
+0,090
+1,38 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPAREBANK 1 SMN Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPAREBANK 1 SMN 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6506,82008:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2020 | 08:05
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN:New mortgage rate cut

SpareBank 1 SMN is to lower its residential mortgage lending rate by up to 0.40 percentage points. The change is effective as from 25 May.

"This is our third interest rate cut in a short space of time, making mortgages even cheaper. We are putting the rate change into effect rapidly given the demanding situation many of our mortgage borrowers find themselves in," says executive director Nelly Maske at Retail Banking, SpareBank 1 SMN.

SpareBank 1 SMN is also revising the price of bank deposits by the same margin, and the change applies as from 12 July for existing deposit customers. Customers whose interest rates are now changing will shortly receive information on what this means for their mortgages.

Trondheim, 8 May 2020

Contact persons at SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Director, Retail Banking, Nelly Maske on +47 901 38 380

Head of Corporate Communications, Hans Tronstad on +47 941 78 322

PHOTO, go here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/sparebank1smn/albums

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)