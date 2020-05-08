NOTICE, MAY 08, 2020 SHARES NEXSTIM PLC: NEW SHARES A maximum of 376,719,780 new shares (NXTMHN0120) of the share issue of Nexstim Plc will be traded as new shares as of May 11, 2020. Identifiers of the new shares: Trading code: NXTMHN0120 ISIN code: FI4000429212 Orderbook id: 196097 Market Segment: First North Finland Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Listing date: May 11, 2020 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260