Kingman Minerals Ltd.: Kingman Commissions Burgex Mining Consultants to Complete Two Underground Gold Exploration Programs in The Historic Rosebud Mine

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2020 / Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:KGS)(FSE:47A1) ("Kingman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of two phases of underground exploration on the Mohave Project in Mohave County, Arizona with results pending.

Burgex Inc. is a mining consulting services company that specializes in mineral exploration, mining claim staking, landman services, mining consulting, and the access and documentation of abandoned mine sites throughout the Western United States and the world. The company is fully insured and it's founders and team are members of several professional organizations in the field of landman services, mining consulting services, and mineral exploration.

The founders of Burgex Inc. have been active in the mining consulting and services industry since 2007 and have focused primarily on mineral exploration, mining consulting, mining claim staking, and the safe exploration of abandoned mine workings. The company has identified, secured, and consulted on hundreds of thousands of acres of mineral properties across a wide spectrum of mineral commodities with resources and reserves in the billions of dollars. Along the way, Burgex has pioneered new developments and techniques in market analysis studies, due diligence, claim staking, mine valuation, and abandoned mine exploration services.

Burgex has experience providing services to companies ranging from individual prospectors and public junior mining companies all the way through major miners, large investment groups, and governments.

Featured in Forbes Magazine, on Discovery Channel, and many other outlets, the team members of Burgex have led the field in safe access to difficult vertical abandoned mine workings and continue to work on pioneering new mineral exploration methods with strategic partners throughout the United States and Internationally.

About Kingman

Kingman Minerals Ltd. is currently engaged in the business of precious metal mineral exploration for the purpose of acquiring and advancing non grass roots mineral properties located in mining friendly jurisdictions of North America.

For further information please contact:

Sandy MacDougall, Chairman & Director

(604) 685-7720

sandyjmacdougall@gmail.com

www.kingmanminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Kingman believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Kingman disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Kingman Minerals Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/589008/Kingman-Commissions-Burgex-Mining-Consultants-to-Complete-Two-Underground-Gold-Exploration-Programs-in-The-Historic-Rosebud-Mine