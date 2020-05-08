Startup Solean claims that its new fully automated production equipment offers a highly flexible way to bring panel manufacturing back to Europe.From pv magazine France The Covid-19 health crisis has highlighted a number of weaknesses in European industry including the solar sector, which is heavily dependent on solar cells and panels made in Asia. But Claude Jacquot and Arnaud Goy, thefounders of French solar production equipment startup Solean, claim that their fully automated production lines can bring solar manufacturing back to its European roots - for small producers. at least. "There are ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...