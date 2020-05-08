AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU (CMU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU: Net Asset Value(s) 08-May-2020 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU DEALING DATE: 07/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 174.6324 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6672739 CODE: CMU ISIN: LU1602144575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CMU Sequence No.: 62521 EQS News ID: 1039531 End of Announcement EQS News Service

