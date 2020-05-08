Webb Fontaine Launches New Webinar Series to Help Combat Essential Supply Chain Disruption Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBAI, U.A.E, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webb Fontaine, one of the leading providers of customs and trade solutions to governments worldwide, is inviting industry professionals to join their 'Digitalisation of Trade and Revenue in Disaster Environments' webinar on May 12th and on May 19th at 10am GMT. With a purpose of knowledge-sharing during this pandemic, the webinar will delve deep into key themes such as supply chain and revenue collection, in the current trade facilitation ecosystem.

Targeted at both public and private sector officials with a focus on disaster recovery in the face of COVID-19, this webinar will analyse 13 different governmental strategies aimed at minimising disruptions to essential supply chains and operations.

Moderated by Michel Zarnowiecki, Director of Institutional Reforms at Webb Fontaine and formerly Senior Regional Coordinator for Customs and Border Affairs at the World Bank, the webinar unites experts across the field to share real life examples and recommendations to ensure business continuity and secure contingency delivery.

Didier Reymond, CEO of Webb Fontaine, commented, "COVID-19 has become the most pressing challenge facing the international community and indeed the customs industry at this time. In the face of this challenge, Webb Fontaine's goal with this webinar series is to facilitate conversations where the best minds in the industry can share their knowledge and insights. We believe that we can achieve so much more together than alone."

The Digitalisation of Trade and Revenue in Disaster Environments webinar will be broadcast at 10am GMT in French on May 12th from the link here and in English on May 19th from the link here and will last 1.5 hours.

These idea-driven webinars form part of what is envisioned to be a larger ThinkTank series aimed at delivering impactful insights that stakeholders can use to deliver solid business strategies and share knowledge.

About Webb Fontaine:

Trusted?by governments globally, Webb Fontaine provides industry wide solutions?to?accelerate?trade development?and modernization. The company uses?unique?technology including Artificial Intelligence to?enable?countries to?emerge as?leaders?in the?future of trade.

Knowledge transfer?is at the core of Webb Fontaine; comprising of a team of experts who work across the world, empowering local communities and?governments.

As an industry leader with the largest R&D centers in the industry, Webb Fontaine is constantly developing international trade practices connecting countries, borders and people.