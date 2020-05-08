With effect from May 22, 2020, the redemption shares in Delarka Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 5, 2020. Instrument: Redemption shares ------------------------------------------ Short name: DELARK IL ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0014401071 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 196148 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO /8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 08 528 00 399.