The global chemical peel market is expected to grow by USD 62.78 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Chemical Peel Market Analysis Report by End-user (Hospitals and recreation centers and Dermatology clinics), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the rising demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures. In addition, the rise in medical tourism is anticipated to boost the growth of the chemical peel market.

Minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures are increasingly becoming popular due to benefits such as reduced pain and scarring, speedy recoveries, and have lower post-surgical complications such as adhesions and wound dehiscence. Chemical peel is one of the most popular non-invasive rejuvenation procedures that is used to improve a patient's skin. Over recent years, emerging economies have witnessed a surge in the number of such procedures due to the increased business expansion of leading vendors. In addition, many vendors are partnering with other vendors and healthcare clinics to increase the availability of minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures. These factors are driving the growth of the global chemical peel market.

Major Five Chemical Peel Companies:

Allergan Plc

Allergan Plc operates its business through segments such as US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. The company offers Illuminize Peel, which brightens the overall skin and gives uniform complexion.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. operates its business through segments such as Bausch Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products. The company offers Obagi. It helps in minimizing the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage.

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. operates its business through segments such as Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition. The company offers PCA SKIN Ultra Peel. It is formulated to treat maturing skin and helps in improving the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Image International Manufacturing LLC

Image International Manufacturing LLC operates its business through segments such as Skincare, Makeup, and Beauty Drink. The company offers WRINKLE LIFT. It is an ultra-resurfacing blend of glycolic acid combined with retinol to visibly reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Johnson Johnson

Johnson Johnson operates its business through segments such as Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The company offers NEOSTRATA ProSystem Peels. It is a superficial peeling system administered for specific skincare concerns.

Chemical Peel Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Hospitals and recreation centers

Dermatology clinics

Chemical Peel Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

North America

ROW

