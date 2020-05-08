Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 634727 ISIN: NO0006390301 Ticker-Symbol: SJI 
Frankfurt
08.05.20
09:20 Uhr
6,670 Euro
+0,140
+2,14 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPAREBANK 1 SMN Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPAREBANK 1 SMN 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7006,84013:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2020 | 13:41
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Request for withdrawal of its rating from Fitch rating.

As part of the SpareBank 1 SMN's efforts to increase efficiency, simplify operations and reduce costs, SpareBank 1 SMN consider it sufficient to use one rating agency going forward. SpareBank 1 SMN has therefore requested for withdrawal of the ratings by Fitch Ratings. Please see attached press release from Fitch confirming SpareBank 1 SMN's ratings.

Contact persons:
Executive Director, Risk Management Ola Neråsen on +47 918 09 722
Executive Director, Finance, Kjell Fordal on +47 905 41 672


Attachment

  • Attachment Fitch (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/aa84e6c4-fd4f-4c2a-aaf4-1e981966b167)
SPAREBANK 1 SMN-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)