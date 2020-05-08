Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Request for withdrawal of its rating from Fitch rating.

As part of the SpareBank 1 SMN's efforts to increase efficiency, simplify operations and reduce costs, SpareBank 1 SMN consider it sufficient to use one rating agency going forward. SpareBank 1 SMN has therefore requested for withdrawal of the ratings by Fitch Ratings. Please see attached press release from Fitch confirming SpareBank 1 SMN's ratings.



Contact persons:

Executive Director, Risk Management Ola Neråsen on +47 918 09 722

Executive Director, Finance, Kjell Fordal on +47 905 41 672





