Codebase Ventures Inc.: Codebase Investment World High Life Updates Sales Growth of Wholly Owned Subsidiary Love Hemp in the UK

Love Hemp online sales increase by 39% month on month during global pandemic

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2020 / Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF), an investment company, is pleased to provide an update regarding its investment in World High Life whose wholly owned subsidiary, Love Hemp, has achieved record sales since January.

World High Life PLC, the AQSE (LIFE) and OTCQB (WRHLF) listed investment company recently provided an update on the progress of its wholly owned subsidiary, Love Hemp, during the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Love Hemp's leadership have continued to focus on the growth of the brand, seeing opportunities to achieve stronger online sales, building on the existing platform to reach more customers directly and expand its offerings to meet consumer demand.

"There's no question that the challenges now facing businesses across the world are unique," said Mr. Tony Calamita, Love Hemp Founder. "Whilst bricks and mortar stores have either closed or experienced less foot traffic and reduced hours, it has highlighted the need for us to have a robust online presence in order to keep people engaged with our brands and products."

Love Hemp Highlights

(www.love-hemp.com)

Despite current challenges, the brand has emphasized its online (e-commerce) business, which has gone from strength to strength and experienced a 39% increase in online sales month on month since January 2020

The brand has secured a number of notable listings with leading retailers including Boots, to complement its existing distribution through Ocado, Holland and Barrett and Sainsbury's

Love Hemp was awarded 'Best CBD Oil in the UK' by the Evening Standard in August 2019. Love Hemp also won The Beauty Shortlist Award 2020

The brand is now the best-selling CBD brand in Alliance Healthcare, the UK's largest distributor to pharmacies and independent retailers

New product development is at the heart of the business, with Love Hemp Immune launching in April 2020, more than six-months ahead of schedule, highlighting the brand's ability to be flexible and agile, whilst responding to consumer needs in the current circumstances

New product development work in process ranges from confectionery to drinks, oils and sprays.

The brand renewal work carried out with our external marketing partners will be live in-store and online in September/October 2020

The brand is in negotiations with the UK's largest retailers for multiple new product listings for September 2020

CBDOilsUK Highlights

https://www.cbdoilsuk.com/

As consumer interest for CBD grows, Love Hemp is focused on building a trusted, global, CBD e-tailer focused on targeting different consumer needs

The business is focused on adding a number of new brands to its portfolio, with 3 brands expected to launch within the next two months

To support growing sales and serving consumer needs, CBDOilsUK will launch a renewed web presence

LH Botanicals Highlights

https://lhbotanicals.com/

LH Botanicals is committed to fully supporting both its customers and employees through this challenging time. As such, LH as increased production capacity with the acquisition of new capsule and bath bomb machines

Future plans for the business include a diversification of the product portfolio to meet customer needs and establish new footholds in consumer markets for CBD products

Tony Calamita commented, "We have expanded our online offerings and are committed to continuing to provide the best experience for our customers, so they continue to purchase and engage with us in an efficient way, with minimal disruption. Fortunately, consumer demand for our products is growing and we have adapted, thanks to a great team effort. To grow the business under new circumstances, we are expanding our e-commerce presence and education marketing, which will be the foundations of our model going forward."

