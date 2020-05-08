Request FREE Proposal for Comprehensive Insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent engagement- Predictive Analytics: Driving Growth Amid The Covid-19 Crisis

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200508005204/en/

The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig's commitment to helping its clients transform business processes using data and analytical insights. It also offers comprehensive insights into:

The role of predictive analytics in driving growth

The role of predictive analytics in improving customer satisfaction

Ensuring business stability is a major challenge for businesses amid the crisis. Don't you agree?

We can help you address this challenge using advanced AI-powered analytics solutions that'll help you turn data points into contextual insights and predictions that drive stronger business decisions. Request a FREE proof of concept for expert insights and personalized recommendations.

According to Quantzig's predictive analytics experts, "Predictive data analytics plays a vital role in helping food delivery companies offer personalized recommendations based on the customer's food habits and preferences. It also helps them analyze their order history and curate a personalized menu with new dishes that they are most likely to try."

Demand prediction is crucial for food delivery companies looking to drive growth through personalization and by catering to the needs of their customers. Predictive data analytics solutions that leverage data mining techniques can help predict the demand for their services based on user interests and online journey. Founded in 2012, the client is one of the world's leading online food ordering and delivery platforms. Based out of Austria, the company has over 100+ restaurants and retails chains associated with its brand name. The client was looking to leverage predictive data analytics to analyze historic sales and customer data sets to understand its sales processes and customer needs. Though the food delivery firm had an on-premise business intelligence (BI) solution to analyze data sets and generate reports, their siloed data management system posed several challenges that curtailed its ability to do so.

Adopting holistic analytics-backed business continuity solutions has helped leading businesses navigate the crisis. Wonder how? Speak to an expert for comprehensive solution insights.

Pharmacovigilance: Business Outcome

Gain real-time insights to boost sales Offer personalized recommendations Increase sales by shortening the path to order Improve data management ability

Take advantage of innovative, research-based solutions and subject matter expertise to power innovation and deliver solutions at scale. Learn more.

Quantzig's predictive data analytics solutions helped the client deploy a custom-built solution to gain insights into customer preferences and market trends. The engagement consisted of three phases each of which played a crucial role in collecting, segmenting, and analyzing their business data. With Quantzig's predictive data analytics solutions, the online food delivery services provider was able to offer personalized recommendations

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200508005204/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us