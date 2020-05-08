With effect from May 11, 2020, the unit rights in Scibase Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including May 22, 2020. Instrument: Unit rights --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SCIB UR --------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014399705 --------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 196325 --------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO --------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table --------------------------------------------------------- With effect from May 11, 2020, the paid subscription units in Scibase Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SCIB BTU --------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014399713 --------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 196326 --------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO --------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table --------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB