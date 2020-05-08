The Western Downs project will become Australia's largest solar farm upon completion, roughly 460 to 480 MWp. The installation is expected to produce significant economic benefits in southwestern Queensland. From pv magazine Australia French renewables developer Neoen has decided to go ahead with its plans to build a massive solar farm in Queensland's Western Downs region after securing a contract to sell most of the power to the state government-owned renewable energy generator, CleanCo. With a capacity of around 400 MW, the Western Downs Green Power Hub is set to become Australia's largest ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...