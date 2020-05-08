According to the Nasdaq Rules of The First North In Lithuania (Rules) 20 p.: "The issuer must immediately make its annual information public on information system but no later than on the day these documents are disclosed for the attention of the issuer's shareholders. The annual information shall comprise audited annual set of financial reports of an entity, the management report and the statements by the responsible persons within the issuer". NEO Finance, AB (hereinafter - the Company) published audited set of annual financial statements for 2019 on 7 of April, 2020 and on 30 of April, 2020 it was approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders. Preparing the financial statements, the Company followed the exception of Article 23.7 of the Law on Financial Reporting of Companies of the Republic of Lithuania indicating that micro and small enterprises may not prepare an annual report. However, in order to meet the requirements set out in the Rules, the Company will prepare an annual report in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Lithuania and will publish it along with the auditor's report no later than 20 May, 2020. Afterwards, the Company will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, where the Company's annual report will be presented. Andrius Ladauskas CFO Email: andrius.ladauskas@neofinance.lt