Cayman-based alternative fund governance specialist Danesmead Partners has announced the appointment of ex Arrowgrass Investor Relations and Goldman Sachs Executive Director, Daniella Woolf, as a principal of the firm in its London office.

Daniella will serve as a consultant to start up and established alternative investment groups in London. She will provide consultancy services to Danesmead clients on operational due diligence, ESG and responsible investing, new business set-up and on-going business reviews.

Daniella has spent more than 10 years in the financial services sector with a focus on Hedge Fund infrastructure. Both the buy-side and sell-side. Her recent experience includes managing the launch of an SRI (Socially Responsible Investment) vehicle with Arrowgrass Capital Partners LLP.

Nick Gaze and Greg Bennett, Co-Founders of Danesmead, said: "We are very excited to add Danny to the London team and her extensive experience will add to the value we can provide our clients."

Danesmead also announced that the firm has been awarded 'Certified Carbon Neutral Status.'

Nick Gaze and Greg Bennett, Co-Founders of Danesmead, commented: "We are very pleased to be the first Cayman-based company to become certified carbon neutral, to the best of our knowledge. It reflects our commitment to remain industry leaders in environmental and social awareness. In addition to the corporate governance that is our core business, we can help our clients to achieve the same ESG standards that are now expected by the largest and most sophisticated investors worldwide."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200508005319/en/

Contacts:

Media enquiries: Please contact Nick Gaze on +44 7775 698463 or email nick.gaze@danesmead.com.