MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC: Mace Security International, Inc. Announces Pepper Spray Donation to Access Shelter

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2020 / Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCQX:MACE or "the Company"), a globally recognized leader in personal safety products, recently donated a batch of pepper spray dispensers to ACCESS Shelter of Akron, OH to be handed out to its residents who are often traveling alone on public transportation. Gary Medved, CEO & President of Mace® Security International, states "while we believe everyone should have access to non-lethal personal safety products, we are especially sensitive to those who are in immediate need and could use the added protection our products offer. Providing these units to those in need, speaks to our overall mission of keeping our communities safe."

Sanjay Singh, Executive Chairman of Mace® Security International commented "I was very impressed by the work that is being done by the team at ACCESS when I took a tour of their facility a few years ago. We are happy to assist the residents and team members of ACCESS by providing them peace of mind."

Jackie Hemsworth, Executive Director of ACCESS, added "ACCESS is so pleased to receive this generous donation of personal protection items for our residents. A great majority of our residents both walk and ride the bus alone to their destinations. The Mace products, along with education on personal safety, will help to empower and keep those we serve safe."

About ACCESS Shelter:

ACCESS is an emergency shelter for women and children in Akron, OH. Opened in 1984, the organization has served more than 20,000 individuals currently experiencing homelessness. ACCESS Shelter encourages the development of self-esteem and the attainment of self-sufficiency through its commitment of providing a holistic, safe and supportive environment, and through its programs of housing, advocacy and empowerment. For more information, visit www.access-shelter.org.

About Mace® Security International, Inc.:

Mace® Security International, Inc. (MACE) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Take Down® brand, KUROS! ® Brand personal safety products, Vigilant® Brand alarms, and Tornado ® Brand pepper spray and stun guns. MACE distributes and supports Mace® Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information, visit www.mace.com.

