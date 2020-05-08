A premier analytics solutions provider, Quantzig, has announced the completion of its latest drilling optimization for a leading oil company.This success story offers comprehensive insights into the solutions and analytical methodologies that helped the client to boost operations efficiency by 23%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200508005327/en/

An Oil Company discovers New Ways of Optimizing Operations Leveraging Drilling Optimization Request a FREE proposal (Graphic: Business Wire)

The oil and gas industry is the largest energy provider in the world, and its services are separated into two major activities, namely upstream and downstream operations. Upstream activities involve the process of exploration, development, and production; whereas, downstream operations consist of the refining and transportation process.

Leading enterprises are using data and analytics to drive better outcomes using data-driven insights. Now's your turn to leverage analytics to improve business efficiency and drive better outcomes. Request a FREE proposal today!

The Business Problem: The client is one of the largest refiners and marketers of oil products in the U.S. The oil industry company refines and distributes lubricants and also manufactures petrochemicals and additives. The client was undergoing a tough environment, as prices increases, and operational processes were in shortage of refinement. The client needed to streamline all the processes, from exploration to production, processing, retail, distribution, and back-office operations. Moreover, the company was also looking at managing oil and gas equipment uptime to improve their overall efficiency and productivity.

The excess output coupled with a decline in oil consumption has led to a drop in oil price along with reduced profits in the oil industry. Such variations in the global oil and gas industry pose notable challenges for suppliers in this sector.," says a drilling optimization expert from Quantzig.

Contact our experts to know how drilling optimization can help you unravel new opportunities to drive growth.

The Solution Offered: To recognise challenges, the experts at Quantzig carried out thorough research with prominent stakeholders in the oil industry. The drilling optimization solutions suggested assisted the oil industry client in understanding the situation and helped avert these problems even before they occur.

Quantzig's drilling optimization solutions helped the client to:

Boosted operations efficiency by 23%

Request a free demo to gain exclusive platform insights.

Quantzig's drilling optimization solutions offered predictive insights on:

Boosting operations efficiency for oil companies

Getting rid of unproductive systems

Request for more information to gain comprehensive insights into our analytics solution portfolio.

Recent success stories:

Why Covid-19 Is a Shot in the Arm for Digital Ecommerce Companies Quantzig Analyzing the Impact of COVID-19 on the Health and Wellness Sector Is COVID-19 Disrupting the US Food Supply Chain? Here's Our Take

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200508005327/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us