Findit, Inc. Offers Online Marketing Services to General Contractors

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2020 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking management platform which provides online marketing services, offers customized marketing campaigns to general contractors to help improve overall indexing in search engines and on social media.

Findit has been successful in working with roofing companies, general contractors, pool companies, flooring companies, and other types of companies that perform these types of services for homeowners and commercial businesses. The strategy that Findit performs for these general contractors is to create location pages on their website that cater to the areas that they service along with service pages that outline the services that these companies perform. The reason Findit does this is, is because the content we create typically matches up to what a customer would search in Google to find the results that they're looking for.

Findit also creates content on a daily basis that links back to these location pages and service pages to ensure that Google has relevant content that it can index to create more search results for your business. With more search results being created, you have the opportunity to increase the number of times you show up in search engines when a potential customer is looking for a service that you perform in the area that they live in.

Here is a site that we created location pages for. Select Floors offers flooring installation services across Greater Atlanta. Visit Select Floors locations page to see all of the areas that they provide flooring services in. Here is a link to a specific flooring service in a specific area, Virginia Highlands Luxury Vinyl Tile. If you do a search in Google for this area and this service, you will see that Select Floors has the top three positions in Google, including displaying in the map.

In addition to content creation done on Findit and pages added to your website, Findit also offers video production and social media campaigns. To set up your online marketing campaign with Findit call 404-443-3224. You can visit onlinemarketinggeneralcontractors.com and get an idea of the services that we provide and the industries that we've had success in.

Here is a video that we produced for one of our clients, American Craftsman Renovations. They offer residential renovations, restorations, and remodeling services in Savannah and recently begin targeting home improvements, handyman repairs and custom woodworking services across Greater Savannah.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1AAkJAdhtag

Findit marketing campaigns are not industry specific. We offer these services to other types of industries and businesses including but not limited to: attorneys, travel nursing companies, student loan debt relief companies, e-commerce businesses that sell jewelry online, as well as private labeling companies.

Peter Tosto of Findit stated, "We provide online marketing for your general contracting business, your roofing company, your pool business, your flooring company, and for plumbers and electricians. Marketing for HVAC repairs and installation is critical now more than ever because there's going to be opportunities in the market that we've never seen before. The reason for this is because many of your competitors are probably not going to be able to stay in business, so the competition is possibly going to be less but you still want to be able to show up on top of search results."

Right now, many people are holding back on their spending and we understand that at Findit, but if you're really looking towards the future, the more content that you can create now while others are not creating content, the more likely you're going to be showing up at the top of search engines and it's much harder after you're showing up there to get pushed off of page one. Contact us today at 404-443-3224 to set up your online marketing campaign with us.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

