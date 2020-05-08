A German-Israeli research group has gathered for three days to discuss which storage technologies may outperform lithium-ion batteries in the future. They concluded that there is no such a thing as a "post Li-ion" era in sight. They recommended a "side-by-side" approach for multiple technologies in different applications, as well as the hybridization of technologies. The group highlighted the strong potential of redox flow storage, which in their view may outperform Li-ion, although only for stationary applications.Researchers from Germany's Helmholtz Institute Ulm (HIU) and the Technion - Israel ...

