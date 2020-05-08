DSM Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

HEERLEN, Netherlands, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM today held its fully virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Shareholders approved all resolutions on the agenda.

The following resolutions were approved at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders:

The Remuneration Report received a positive advisory vote

Adoption of the Financial Statements for 2019

Adoption of the dividend on ordinary shares for 2019 (see also separate press release)

Release from liability of the members of the Managing Board in respect of their managerial activities

Release from liability of the members of the Supervisory Board in respect of their supervisory role

Reappointment of Rob Routs, Eileen Kennedy and Pradeep Pant as members of the Supervisory Board

and Pradeep Pant as members of the Supervisory Board Appointment of Thomas Leysen as a member of the Supervisory Board

as a member of the Supervisory Board Reappointment of the external auditor

Authorization of the Managing Board to issue up to 10% ordinary shares and to exclude pre-emptive rights

· Authorization of the Managing Board to issue an additional 10% ordinary shares in connection with a rights issue

Authorization of the Managing Board to have the company repurchase shares

Reduction of the issued capital by canceling shares

DSM - Bright Science. Brighter Living.

Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led, science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM addresses with its products and solutions some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders - customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. DSM delivers innovative solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657851/DSM_Logo.jpg

For more information:

DSM Media Relations

Lieke de Jong

tel. +31 (0) 45 5782420

e-mail: media.contacts@dsm.com

DSM Investor Relations

Dave Huizing

tel. +31 (0) 45 5782864

e-mail: investor.relations@dsm.com