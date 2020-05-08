A premier analytics solutions provider, Quantzig, has announced the completion of its latest social media analytics engagement with a telecom company.This success story offers comprehensive insights into the solutions and analytical methodologies that helped the client to enhance customer satisfaction and engagement.

The client is a leading European telecommunications service provider that has evolved along with changing technology since its inception nearly 10 years ago. Today, they are well-known for catering to the needs of diverse customer groups across geographies.

The Business Problem: The telecom company collaborated with Quantzig as they wanted to take customer service to the next level by empowering their customer engagement team to access valuable insights through social media analytics and reporting. After a detailed analysis of industry trends, they decided to take their customer care goals even further and overhaul customer experience by offering superior customer support through social media.

Through our advanced social media analytics solutions, we empower our clients to analyze the effectiveness of marketing communications and customer interactions on different digital platforms to drive growth and marketing effectiveness

The Solution Offered: As frontrunners among social media analytics solution providers, we exhibit proven capabilities in successfully handling the entire lifecycle of data implementation including deployment, development, maintenance, and support. Our social media analytics experts have not only worked on key technologies and social media analytics tools which are leading the business ecosystem but have also developed analytical frameworks and customized social media analytics solutions to address the dynamic challenges around customer relationship management.

Improved customer satisfaction

Reduced response time

Boosting customer engagement through social media analysis

