EQS Group-News: Lalique Group SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM Ordinary General Meeting of Lalique Group SA 2020-05-08 / 17:30 MEDIA RELEASE *Ordinary General Meeting of Lalique Group SA* *Zurich, 8 May 2020 - **The shareholders of Lalique Group SA approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at the General Meeting. Sanjeev Malhan was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors. Due to the measures prescribed by the Swiss Federal Council to protect the population against the coronavirus, shareholders exercised their voting rights exclusively through the independent proxy.* In view of the measures enacted by the Swiss Federal Council (Covid-19 Ordinance 2 of 13 March 2020), the General Meeting of 8 May 2020 took place without the physical presence of shareholders and the agenda was limited to those items required by law. Shareholders issued their voting instructions to the independent proxy in advance of the General Meeting by means of a power of attorney. A total of 6'371'451 or 88.5% of shares with voting rights were represented. *Approval of all of the Board of Directors' proposals* At the Ordinary General Meeting in Zurich, the shareholders of Lalique Group SA - represented by the independent proxy - approved the company's annual report, consolidated financial statements and statutory financial statements for the 2019 financial year and they granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board. All previous members of the Board of Directors - Silvio Denz (Chairman), Roland Weber, Roger von der Weid, Claudio Denz, Jan Kollros and Marcel Roesti - were re-elected for a further term of office of one year. Sanjeev Malhan, who has been Chief Financial Officer of India-based DS Group's confectionery business since October 2018, was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors. DS Group, founded in 1929 as a small perfume business, is today a broadly diversified conglomerate with headquarters in Noida, India, and it acquired 12.3% of Lalique Group in June 2019. Silvio Denz and Roland Weber were confirmed as members of the Remuneration Committee. Buis Bürgi AG, Zurich, was re-elected as the independent proxy for a term of office ending at the next Ordinary General Meeting. Deloitte AG, Zurich, was newly elected as auditor. *Media contact* Lalique Group SA Esther Fuchs Senior Communication & PR Manager Grubenstrasse 18 CH-8045 Zurich Phone: +41 43 499 45 58 esther.fuchs@lalique-group.com *Lalique Group * Lalique Group is a niche player in the creation, development, marketing and global distribution of luxury goods. Its business areas comprise perfumes, cosmetics, crystal, jewellery, high-end furniture and living accessories, along with art, gastronomy and hospitality as well as single malt whisky. Founded in 2000, the company employs approx. 730 staff and has its headquarters in Zurich. The Lalique brand, from which the Group derives its name, was created in Paris in 1888 by the master glassmaker and jewellery designer René Lalique. The registered shares of Lalique Group SA (LLQ) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. You can find further information at: www.lalique-group.com. End of Corporate News Language: English Company: Lalique Group SA Grubenstrasse 18 8045 Zürich Switzerland Phone: 043 499 45 00 Fax: 043 499 45 03 E-mail: info@lalique-group.com Internet: www.lalique-group.com ISIN: CH0033813293 Valor: A0M1KL Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1039951 End of News EQS Group News Service 1039951 2020-05-08

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 08, 2020 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)