FGC GROUP: FGC Group Will Increase Operations in Nigeria to Serve the Growing Interest in Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency Investment

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2020 / To meet skyrocketing demand for sound bitcoin investment advice among Nigerian investors, global fintech and blockchain advisory FGC Group announced today that they are expanding existing operations there.

FGC group has maintained a growing office in Nigeria for the last few years. The firm's aim with the expansion is to provide increased investment services to Nigerian investors looking to add bitcoin (BTC) to their portfolios as interest in bitcoin among Nigerians explodes.

FGC Group's strength lies in its ability to leverage a deep and extensive global network of institutions, governmental groups, and private wealth representatives to execute smart and effective investment strategies for their clients. The company, headquartered in Japan, offers a full range of advisory services, including crypto asset management, portfolio management, trading and OTC support, principal investments, and blockchain consulting to clients in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, the United States.

"On the eve of Bitcoin's next halving, we know there's a great deal of excitement and interest among Nigerian investors," said Tony Evans and Kingsley Kobayashi, Co-Founders of FGC Group. "Our team of expert blockchain and cryptocurrency investment advisors are ready to offer increased support to this community as they grow their stake in the rising cryptocurrency."

The bitcoin halving is a planned reduction in miner rewards that occurs approximately every four years, or after every 210,000 blocks of transactions. Halvings tend to generate increased interest among investors because of the way the event decreases the bitcoin's inflation rate. The last halving occurred on July 9, 2016. The next halving is expected to happen this month, around May 18.

To support rising interest in blockchain and crypto investing, FGC Group also recently rolled out Blockchains Desk, a groundbreaking new platform for investing in the digital asset marketplace.

