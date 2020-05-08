Aventura, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2020) - CYIOS Corp (OTC Pink: CYIO), a publicly traded company focused on developing and marketing specialty branded products in the Health and Wellness markets, is pleased to announce the closing of its acquisition to acquire 100% of the ownership of privately held Choice Wellness, Inc. ("CW)." CW is a health and wellness Company that has developed a specialty line of CBD products under the brand DR's CHOICE, including topicals and tinctures primarily distributed through Doctors offices, medical practices and surgical centers. CW has also been developing a new line of specialty branded products that the Company believes to be timely and anticipates will be well received by the marketplace. The Company plans to make those products available for sale in the very near future which will coincide with the official launch of the new online retail store.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of two new executives to the team. Mr. John O'Shea, founder of Helio Lending has been appointed to the role of Chairman of the Board, and Mr. David Lewis, Co-Founder of Choice Wellness has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board.

Mr. O'Shea commented, "With over 25 years of business experience, executive leadership, brand building, SEO, online sales and marketing, I'm excited to join the Company as Chairman. I'm looking forward to providing executive leadership and strategic guidance as we launch our new online store and introduce some exciting new products that have been under development. I'm especially excited to now fully leverage our recently announced transaction with Cicero Transact with our upcoming new product releases and launching of our new online retail store. As previously reported, under the agreement, Cicero will supply Cyios with 2,500,000 records of business owners, medical professionals, pharmacists, restaurateurs, janitorial supply companies, cleaning services, hospitals, property and building management companies, and other key demographic targets that suit Choice Wellness products and our new branded products soon to be released. With the launch of the new Choice Wellness web site we will work with Cicero to execute a very focused strategic marketing plan including digital, advertising, and social media, such as LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SEO, This is all going to be directed to our new online store for the purpose of building product awareness, driving traffic to the site, and building sales of the company's branded products."

Mr. O'Shea concluded, "I'm very pleased to have Mr Lewis join me on the Board and come on as our CEO. Mr. Lewis provides our company with business leadership and extensive experience in the US public markets. He is Co-Founder of Choice Wellness and was responsible for bringing to market the Dr's Choice brand of products which up till now, have been exclusively for Doctors and Medical professionals seeking a better solution for patients suffering from pain, inflammation, anxiety or other persistent symptoms. We are eager to launch our new online store making the DR's Choice products widely available to all, along with some other exciting branded products the team has been hard at work developing and readying for upcoming launch."

About ChoiceWellness, Inc:

ChoiceWellness, Inc. is a health and wellness company that has brought to market the DR's CHOICE line of products. DR's CHOICE was developed with a mission to offer Doctors and Medical Practitioners their own Professional Grade CBD BRAND with a suite of products they could stand behind and be confident to offer to their patients. Our customers can be assured that DR's CHOICE CBD products have gone through the highest scrutiny of testing for purity, potency and quality. DR's Choice products have been brought to market for Doctors and Medical Professionals seeking a better solution for patients suffering from pain, inflammation, anxiety or other persistent symptoms. For more information please visit www.choicewellnessbrands.com

About CYIOS Corporation:

CYIOS Corporation is a publicly traded company focused on developing and marketing specialty branded products in the Health and Wellness markets, including the DR's CHOICE brand of products. The team has in-depth knowledge of the health and wellness markets, financial services industry, medical and health services, and blockchain. CYIOS is focused on the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities. Further, the Company continues to seek and evaluate attractive business opportunities and to leverage its resources and expertise to build a diversified, sustainable business model.

