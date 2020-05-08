JSC VTB Bank (VTBR) Svyatoslav Ostrovsky elected to VTB Management Board 08-May-2020 / 17:58 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Svyatoslav Ostrovsky elected to VTB Management Board On May 8, VTB Supervisory Board passed the decision to elect Svyatoslav Ostrovsky as a member of VTB Management Board, subject to approval by the Central Bank of Russia. Svyatoslav Ostrovsky will be responsible for the development of key areas of VTB retail business. Svyatoslav Ostrovsky will report to Anatoly Pechatnikov, Deputy President and Chairman of the Management Board. As a member of VTB Management Board, he will oversee consumer, mortgage and car lending, retail savings products, credit and debit cards, as well as retail products and digital banking departments implementing new products and services for VTB retail clients. "In 2019, we began a large-scale digital transformation of retail business, striving to increase the share of online sales up to 50% for all products and increase the number of services available to customers remotely up to 100%. The appointment of Svyatoslav Ostrovsky, who has extensive experience and excellent skills in this area, will further develop and increase the efficiency of VTB's retail business", comments Anatoly Pechatnikov. Reference: Svyatoslav Evgenievich Ostrovsky was born on March 9, 1979 in the Krasnodar region. He holds a bachelor's degree from Boumemouth University, a master's degree from Middlesex University, and an MBA from London Business School. From 2003 to 2010 he worked at Citibank, then at the Russian Standard Bank as the director of the banking business department in the area of new technologies. After that he moved to Sberbank, where he worked as Vice President. In 2020, he joined VTB Group. ISIN: US46630Q2021 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: VTBR LEI Code: 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98 Sequence No.: 62579 EQS News ID: 1040007 End of Announcement EQS News Service

