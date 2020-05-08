Alkame Holdings, Inc. Announces Removal of Caveat Emptor Designation from Ticker Symbol

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2020 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM) is proud to announce the removal of the Caveat Emptor designation which had previously been associated with its stock ticker, by OTC Markets and the Company has been restored to Pink Current status. The Company has now fully complied with all information requests from the OTC.

"With this issue sorted out and behind us, we are now able to focus our attention on the completion of our turnaround transition and the revenue growth in front of us," stated Alkame Holdings, Inc. CEO, Robert Eakle.

Management would like to express our deepest gratitude to our stakeholders for their understanding and patience during this period.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

CONTACT:

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations

Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com

Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

