A premier analytics solutions provider, Quantzig, has announced the completion of its latest digital transformation engagement for an oil and gas company. This success story offers comprehensive insights into the solutions and analytical methodologies that helped the client to boost their profitability.

Since the fourth industrial revolution, US oil and gas companies have played a crucial role in the economic development of the country. Today oil and gas companies have the opportunity to improve their margins through the use of advanced oil and gas analytics. After a period of constant decline in crude oil prices and frequent budget and schedule overruns, together with climate change accountability and difficulties in attracting talent, the oil and gas industry can now address complexities with the help of oil and gas analytics. While digitalization holds the potential to act as a key enabler of business transformations, there are several challenges that US oil and gas companies need to overcome to realize its full potential.

The Business Problem: The client is one of the leading oil and gas companies in the US. Operating in the downstream oil and gas industry segment the client's operations revolve around processing and refining of crude oil. Having analyzed their challenges, our oil and gas analytics experts revealed that to unlock the full potential of the digital transformation efforts, oil and gas companies need to tackle a series of structural transformational inhibitors, including:

Lack of standardization

Data security

Maintenance and assurance

While digitalization holds the potential to act as a key enabler of business transformations, there are several challenges that US oil and gas companies need to overcome to realize its full potential," says a digitalization expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered: To help the client tackle the complexities, we leveraged oil and gas analytics and powerful insights that combined performance optimization and dynamic simulation capabilities in one package, empowering them to enhance decision making drive outcomes.

Quantzig's digitalization solutions helped the client to:

Achieved 45% increase in profit margins

Enhanced data security

Quantzig's digitalization solutions offered predictive insights on:

Develop predictive analysis modeling

