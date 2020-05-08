Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a free brochure for more insights into our solutions portfolio.

Business Challenge:

The client is a packaged food manufacturer based out of the United Kingdom. Changing consumer preferences and rising need for higher standards and traceability increased challenges for the client in meeting their customers' demands. Also, owing to the increasing number of regulations, the client faced difficulties in remaining compliant and delivering safe, affordable, and healthy food to consumers. Besides, the client faced challenges in scaling up production based on market demand. Consequently, the company witnessed a huge decline in profits and started losing ground to its competitors. The client, therefore, wanted to stay current with the industry, competitive, and macroeconomic trends. They chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence solution.

Our Approach

In the initial phase of the engagement, the experts gained insights into the packaged food industry, developed a baseline understanding of the entire value chain and specified products, and focused on obtaining insights from industry experts. In the second phase of the engagement, the experts identified the various manufacturing technologies being implemented by the client's key competitors and the main technology providers providing these solutions. Besides, comprehensive profiles of each technology provider were prepared. In the third phase, the experts at Infiniti Research conducted extensive primary research by conducting numerous interviews with key participants within the supply side of the value chain. Analysts also conducted extensive secondary research through a complete review of secondary sources of information such as inputs from industry experts and trade journals, annual reports, and in-house research reports.

Business Outcome:

With Infiniti's market intelligence solution, the packaged food industry client was able to meet customers' demands in a short span of time. Also, the client was able to work more closely with customers to understand their individual needs and goals. Besides, the packaged food industry client was able to keep pace with competitors and stay compliant with a large number of regulations.

By understanding regulatory requirements and changes, they were able to adjust their strategies and product development initiatives to meet regulations as well as take measure to revamp supply chain processes. This helped them remain compliant and deliver safe, affordable and healthy packaged foods to consumers. In addition to this, the packaged food industry client was able to identify potential market opportunities and act accordingly.

Within one year of leveraging our market intelligence engagement, the client was able to understand the market potential for new products and identify new markets for existing products and scale-up production requirements by managing supply chain complexities. Subsequently, the packaged food industry client witnessed an increase in sales by 33% and was able to save 25% on operating costs.

