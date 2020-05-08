Cooke Inc.: Statement From Glenn Cooke Commending President Donald Trump On His Executive Order That Will Improve U.S. Aquaculture Competitiveness And Economic Growth

MACHIASPORT, ME / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2020 / Glenn Cooke, CEO of the Cooke family of companies, provided the following statement after President Donald Trump signed the first ever Executive Order that includes provisions to improve U.S. aquaculture competitiveness and economic growth on Thursday.

"I am very pleased President Trump has recognized that domestic farmed production of aquaculture seafood is vital to help correct the severe trade imbalance and strengthen local food security. This should be viewed as a call to State and local governments that the country is in dire need of domestically produced seafood protein and that they should find ways to support, promote, and expand this essential food sector as other countries have.

As a family company, with marine fish farming operations in Maine and Washington and shellfish farming in North Carolina, and wild fisheries in other states including Virginia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alaska, we are extremely proud of the hard work and dedication that our people put in every day to produce healthy seafood meals for families across the USA. Cooke Aquaculture USA in Maine was very proud to have been chosen as the supplier of sustainably farmed Atlantic salmon for the President's 2017 inauguration. Our strong operations have shown that aquaculture presents a tremendous opportunity to create thousands of jobs and build vibrant working waterfronts co-existing with traditional fisheries in rural coastal communities.

President Trump and his Executive Agencies are to be commended for their leadership to address the regulatory challenges with establishing seafood farms by revising the National Aquaculture Development Plan and implementing a Nationwide Permit authorizing finfish, seaweed or multi-trophic culture in federal marine waters."

About Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

Cooke Aquaculture Inc. is a vertically integrated family company based in Blacks Harbour, New Brunswick, with salmon farming operations in Atlantic Canada, the United States, Chile and Scotland as well as seabass and seabream farming operations in Spain. The Cooke family of companies includes global aquaculture divisions including its wholly-owned subsidiary Cooke Aquaculture Inc. and Kelly Cove Salmon Ltd, as well as seafood and wild fishery divisions under Cooke Seafood USA, Inc., Icicle Seafoods, Inc., Wanchese Fish Company, Inc., Omega Protein Corporation, Cooke Uruguay S.A. and Seajoy Seafood Corporation, one of the largest premium shrimp farms in Latin America. Cooke ships fresh, sustainable True North Seafood branded products to over 67 countries. Cooke is committed to continuous improvement of quality and environmental performance. Certifications for the company's farm-raised or wild-caught products include; Best Aquaculture Practices (4-Star: sea sites, processing plants, feed mills, and freshwater hatcheries), Alaska Responsible Fisheries Management, Label Rouge, Soil Association Organic, Friend of the Sea, Global G.A.P., British Retail Consortium among others.

Contact:

Joel Richardson

Vice President, Public Relations

Cooke Inc. / For Cooke Aquaculture USA

40 Wellington Row, Saint John, NB, Canada E2L 3H3

+1-506-721-1093 mobile/ +1-506-694-4939 office

joel.richardson@cookeaqua.com

SOURCE: Cooke Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/589068/Statement-From-Glenn-Cooke-Commending-President-Donald-Trump-On-His-Executive-Order-That-Will-Improve-US-Aquaculture-Competitiveness-And-Economic-Growth