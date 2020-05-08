Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 861837 ISIN: DK0010244508 Ticker-Symbol: DP4B 
Tradegate
08.05.20
18:47 Uhr
880,00 Euro
+15,80
+1,83 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
871,00890,0020:31
876,00890,0019:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B880,00+1,83 %
CH ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC67,50+1,50 %