Every business endures pressure in terms of strict delivery schedules and meeting production efficiency. But when it comes to pharmaceuticals and healthcare product manufacturers, these deadlines become a matter of life and death, due to which ensuring product quality and timely deliveries are paramount for companies operating in this sector. This necessitates them to incorporate a changeover from existing pharma logistics strategies and traditional supply chain practices to new and innovative techniques to improve efficiency. Furthermore, in order to be adequately equipped to distribute pharmaceutical and healthcare products across Canada, pharma companies must be fully aware of the pharma logistics pain-points that the market has to offer.

In this article, we have listed out critical pharma logistics challenges in Canada:

Large territories: Cold chains used for pharma logistics in Canada need to be highly robust due to the region's vast territories. The region's immense landscape provides challenging driving conditions including long distances, mountain winter conditions in the west, and unexpected weather scenarios that can result in roadblocks to effective delivery such as bridges ruined by rain, roads blocked by ice, and many other hazards. All of these factors have the potential to not only add to major transit delays but can also result in significant costs. Moreover, it can also prove to be difficult for pharma logistics providers to reach places up in the north due to limited infrastructure. In such territories, it may not be possible to place the pharmaceutical products on a direct flight to the required location, so the medicine may need to travel via truck for two days to complete the journey safely.

Extreme weather conditions: Temperatures can sometimes soar to extremes in Canada and this can sometimes compromise the quality of pharma products during transit. The pharma logistics facilities used must be able to protect the products from overheating in the hot climates or from freezing in the cold climates. This places a heavy burden on validating quality systems within the chain. The unpredictability of the weather conditions in Canada, in terms of their severity and duration, makes it extremely challenging for pharma logistics providers to preserve and ensure the quality and timely delivery of products.

