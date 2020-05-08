Luvu Brands, Inc.: Luvu Brands to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2020 / Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:LUVU) will release results for the third quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2020, and discuss April sales results on Friday May 15, 2020.

Management will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. EDT (10:00 a.m. CDT; 8:00 a.m. PDT) on May 15, 2020. To listen to the call, please dial 1-866-524-3160 (international 1-412-317-6760) and ask to be joined into the Luvu Brands, Inc. call. The replay of the call will remain available on the Company's investor relations website, www.luvubrands.com, for approximately 60 days.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of consumer lifestyle brands through the Company's websites, online mass / drug merchants and specialty retail stores worldwide. Brands include: Liberator®, a brand category of iconic products for enhancing sensuality and intimacy; Avana®, medical products and top-of-bed comfort products including personal protection masks, isolation gowns, relaxation products and inclined bed therapy products; and Jaxx®, a diverse range of casual fashion daybeds, sofas and beanbags made from virgin and re-purposed polyurethane foam. Many of our products are offered flat-packed and vacuum compressed to save on shipping and reduce our carbon footprint. The Company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia in a 140,000 square foot vertically-integrated manufacturing facility that employs over 180 people. Creating innovative consumer brands are core to the Company's operating principles. The Company's brand sites include: www.liberator.com, www.jaxxliving.com, www.avanacomfort.com plus other global e-commerce sites. For more information about Luvu Brands, please visit www.luvubrands.com.

Company Contact:

Luvu Brands, Inc.

Ronald Scott

Chief Financial Officer

770-246-6426

ron@LuvuBrands.com

SOURCE: Luvu Brands, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/589088/Luvu-Brands-to-Announce-Third-Quarter-Fiscal-2020-Financial-Results